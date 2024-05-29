Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Target Price at $34.75

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.
CAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CAE Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. CAE has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CAE
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.