Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Target Price at $34.75

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get CAE alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CAE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CAE Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CAE by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CAE by 754.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 83,952 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. CAE has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.