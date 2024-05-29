Brokerages Set Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT at $15.83

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several brokerages have commented on CRSR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,395,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 678,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,602 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 230,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,429,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 149,947 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $337.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

