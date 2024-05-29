Brokerages Set Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target at $7.39

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RKLB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 4.3 %

RKLB opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.18. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. Rocket Lab USA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,109 shares of company stock worth $809,437 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.