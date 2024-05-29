Brokerages Set Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Price Target at $19.50

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Maxim Group increased their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 430,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 42,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZVRA opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $190.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.87. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

