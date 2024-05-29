Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 88.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BAM stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.