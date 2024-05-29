Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.524 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM stock opened at C$54.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of C$39.38 and a 12-month high of C$58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.13 billion and a PE ratio of 37.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.1064726 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Noble sold 197,348 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.73, for a total value of C$7,840,793.92. 14.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

