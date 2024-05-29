Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on June 28th

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 152.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE BIP opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

