Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.548 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.94). The business had revenue of C$6.99 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

