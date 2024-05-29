Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.548 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.94). The business had revenue of C$6.99 billion for the quarter.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
