BRP (DOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

BRP (TSE:DOO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.88 per share for the quarter.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion.

BRP Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$91.56 on Wednesday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$77.42 and a 12 month high of C$122.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$93.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62.

BRP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. BRP’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOO. TD Securities upped their price target on BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on BRP from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.23.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

