BRP (DOOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 31st. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. BRP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-6.110 EPS and its FY25 guidance at CAD7.25-8.25 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 120.39%. On average, analysts expect BRP to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRP Price Performance

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.62. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

BRP Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.1545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

DOOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

