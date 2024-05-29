Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $64.79.

Brunello Cucinelli Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.3163 dividend. This is a boost from Brunello Cucinelli’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Brunello Cucinelli’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

