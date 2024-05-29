Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 6.2 %

BBW opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $454.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $32.33.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 43.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 101.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Further Reading

