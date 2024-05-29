C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Up 0.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 3,260,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,586,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get C3.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AI

C3.ai Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.