Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Cabot has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cabot to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $100.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

