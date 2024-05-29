California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.26. 26,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 22,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CALB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of California BanCorp from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of California BanCorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, California BanCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $187.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $19.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California BanCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in California BanCorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 13.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

