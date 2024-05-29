California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

California Resources has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect California Resources to earn $7.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

California Resources Price Performance

CRC stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. California Resources has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

