Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 498 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Clorox by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.99 and a 200 day moving average of $144.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

