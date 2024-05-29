Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,416 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $296.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

