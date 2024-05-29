Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 651 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.5 %

SPG stock opened at $147.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.86. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

