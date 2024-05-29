Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.01% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,257,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

RSPN stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $700.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

