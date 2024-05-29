Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,669 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUEM. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 135,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,003,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS NUEM opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $270.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Featured Articles

