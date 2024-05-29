Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $204.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

About Alibaba Group



Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

