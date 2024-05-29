Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.06 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.62% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XDEC. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,655 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 612.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 78,586 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.