Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,397,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,387,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,474,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,397,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $173.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.00 and a 52-week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

