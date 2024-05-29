Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 22.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.83.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $295.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.91 and its 200 day moving average is $429.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

