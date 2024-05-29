Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IWV stock opened at $301.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.96. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $304.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.