Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.80 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 517.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,950 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,673,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,177,000 after purchasing an additional 341,019 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,431,000. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,023,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,341,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 167,472 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

