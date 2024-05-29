Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $167.31 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.71. The company has a market capitalization of $196.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,014,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,263,181. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

