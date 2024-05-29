Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,960 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 219.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,831,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,040 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,210,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 872,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

