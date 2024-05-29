Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.83% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of PDEC opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $812.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.