Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Block by 1,122.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 59,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Block by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,895,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,596,000 after acquiring an additional 672,627 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

SQ stock opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,653 shares of company stock worth $27,333,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

