Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 11,222 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,109,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after buying an additional 51,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,204,000 after buying an additional 63,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FIW opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

