Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,003 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,571,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,994,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,071 shares of company stock worth $52,812,907. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $973.16 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The company has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $945.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $918.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

