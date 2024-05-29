Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 37,773 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,773 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.02% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of PAPR opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $969.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

