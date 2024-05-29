Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,925 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 49,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 245,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $53.56.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

