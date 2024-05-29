Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 44,764 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,764 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,236,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,081 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,750,000 after buying an additional 1,683,434 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,599.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 906,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 2.53.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

