Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,766 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $249.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.07. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $250.76.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

