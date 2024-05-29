Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,932 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

