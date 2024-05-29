Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,057 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $79.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

