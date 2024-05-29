Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WMB opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

