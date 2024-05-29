Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

