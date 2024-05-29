Campbell Soup (CPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Campbell Soup has set its FY24 guidance at $3.09-$3.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.090-3.150 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Campbell Soup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Campbell Soup Trading Down 2.5 %
CPB opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.41.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
