Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Price Target to $2.00

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 114.06% from the company’s current price.

Lilium Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of LILM opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. Lilium has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lilium by 20.5% during the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Lilium in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

