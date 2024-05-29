Canadian General Investments (CGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Canadian General Investments Stock Down 0.8 %

TSE:CGI opened at C$37.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$777.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.17. Canadian General Investments has a twelve month low of C$32.49 and a twelve month high of C$38.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.06.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian General Investments from C$170.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.