Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Canadian General Investments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Canadian General Investments stock opened at C$37.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.44. Canadian General Investments has a 1 year low of C$32.49 and a 1 year high of C$38.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.06. The stock has a market cap of C$777.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian General Investments from C$170.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

