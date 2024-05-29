Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Upgraded to Hold at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$111.47.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

CNQ stock opened at C$105.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$105.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.23. The company has a market cap of C$113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$69.83 and a 12-month high of C$112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.17 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8205462 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. In related news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total transaction of C$332,430.00. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.61, for a total value of C$113,033.70. Insiders have sold a total of 329,760 shares of company stock worth $32,343,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

