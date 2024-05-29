Canadian Zinc (TSE:CZN) Trading Up 9.1%

Canadian Zinc Co. (TSE:CZN – Get Free Report) was up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 122,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 154,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Canadian Zinc Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 867.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24.

About Canadian Zinc

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Zinc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Prairie Creek mine, a zinc-lead-silver property located in the Northwest Territories. It also owns a mineral land package in central Newfoundland, which comprises lead, copper, silver, gold, and zinc deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.