CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTRE. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at $943,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,834,000 after acquiring an additional 542,832 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 432,984 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $4,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

