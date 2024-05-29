Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

CCL opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 2.53. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

