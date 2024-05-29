Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Trading Down 0.5%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $346.68 and last traded at $348.90. Approximately 2,635,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,475,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.06. The stock has a market cap of $169.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.9% in the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

